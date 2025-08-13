Jones, Norfolk State gearing up for Back to School Bash

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Robert Jones knows what it's like to need school supplies ahead of another academic year, but struggling to get those necessary items.

"There were times when I wanted a free pencil, there were times when I wanted a free meal and there were times I couldn't get either," the Norfolk State head basketball coach recalled. "I know I'm not the only person in the world that was like that. I know there are people still like that in the world. If I can give back that free pencil or that free meal, then I'm going to do that as much as I can."

And Jones has. This Sunday, he and the Spartan basketball team will host the seventh annual Back to School Bash. The event takes place at Echols Hall on campus from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. The green and gold will hand out free school supplies, free food and have a bounce house and basketball activities on hand.

"A DJ will be there, some food, just a day of fun before the school year starts," Jones said. "It also gives the parents an opportunity to take a bill off their plate by getting some school supplies for free and book bags and things like that for free."

Jones knows it's big for the community, but also sees the opportunity for his players to learn about lending a hand and helping others. The team will not just be attending the event, but participating and providing memorable experiences to members of the community.

"They realize that a lot of these kids look up to them," Jones noted. "Sometimes I think, subconsciously, they don't realize that, but when they see the smiles on the faces and the kids literally looking up to them on that day, I think they understand the feeling."

Kids will get the chance to shoot a basketball on the college court and get some tips from the Norfolk State players during the festivities. Jones has watched it grow to the point to where 250-300 students are provided with materials and wants the community to know that all are welcome.

Jones and Norfolk State are coming off a season that saw them win the MEAC title and advance to the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans release their 2025-2026 season at a later date.