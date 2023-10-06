Kecoughtan volleyball stands up against breast cancer

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Kecoughtan volleyball is doing its part to help raise awareness and fight the disease.

The Warrior boys and girls teams held their "Dig Pink" matches on Thursday night. Kecoughtan traded in its usual green for pink during its showdown with cross-town rival Bethel to raise awareness and funds for the fight, a fight that hits close to home for many.

"It's special to me and (girls head coach) Coach Hannah (Jeff) because both of our moms had breast cancer," said Warriors boys head coach Mikell Bond. "It's something we really like to do and we put in some work for it."

"It hits home for almost everybody in this gym, even me, people in my family," added girls senior libero Hillary Crox. "It just brings light to the cause."

For this group, what better way to raise support than to use the platform the sport of volleyball has given these coaches and athletes? Pink was out in full force all over the gym, from decorations to shirts both on and off the court.

"We just wanted to acknowledge to people who have dealt with this battle or are currently going through this battle as well, to acknowledge their strength and just pusing through," senior outside hitter Leila Harris said.

"It's just really an honor to be able to play in front of these fans," boys senior libero Tyler McClain added. "Some may have had this obstacle in their life and it's great to come out here and raise some money and hopefully help people in need."

From players to coaches to parents, many chipped in to make the night possible. Numerous people donated items for a bake sale, parents provided gift cards as raffle items and the entire crowd cheered for those battling breast cancer. The moment of the night came between the girls and boys matches, when survivors and those who are fighting the disease were honored on the court by the teams.

"I was here an hour early setting up," Crox said. "It just means a lot that everybody cares a lot and pitch in like that because no one had to, but everybody really wanted to."

"It's very touching to see the people who have fought it, and are currently going through it, to see them standing here today," Harris pointed out. "It's amazing and it's so powerful. It gives us a lot of energy."

"10 out of 10, literally everything," Bond said of how the night went. "Between the crowd, the playing, all of it. It's a really good night."

It was a kind gesture inside the gym, but one those involved with the night hope will carry over to outside of it as well.

"I just hope they know that they're not alone if they have this disease," McClain said. "Everybody's there to help them."

"I hope they want to learn and help with things like this with the donating and stuff," added Crox. "That's really important."

Proceeds from the bake sale, raffle and other fundraisers benefited the Side-Out Foundation.

It was a win for everybody, but Kecoughtan added to the night by winning both the boys and girls matches. The Warrior boys topped Bethel, 3-0, while the girls downed the Bruins, 3-1.

If you have a nominee for Student-Athlete of the Week, send an email to marc.davis @wtkr.com.