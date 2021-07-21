Kempsville baseball team three wins away from International World Series

Playing in the World Series is a dream for any baseball player. For 13 kids from Kempsville, that dream may soon become a reality.

The Kempsville Blue Colt all-star team is three wins away to playing in the International World Series held in Marion, Illinois this year.

The team consists of 15 and 16-year-olds and the four team double elimination tournament begins Wednesday night.

The four teams are Greenboro, N.C., a team from the Bronx, NY and a team from Beaver County Pennsylvania.

The championship game is Saturday and the winner will be crowned the East Region Champion.

