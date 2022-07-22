Kempsville PONY Baseball honored by News 3

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Kempsville PONY Baseball does more than just give kids a chance to play. News 3 honored the organization for going the extra mile on Thursday night.

The group was presented with a $1,250 charitable donation from News 3 and its parent company, E.W. Scripps. Kempsville PONY Baseball was receiving the recognition because of its work with the Champions League, which gives kids with mental and physical handicaps a chance at a true baseball experience.

Back on May 22, Kempsville PONY Baseball and Great Neck PONY Baseball held a Champions League Championship Game, which News 3 broadcast live on its digital platforms. Children in wheelchairs, using walkers and carrying other disabilities took the field for an inspirational Sunday afternoon.

"It's really going to help the league," Kempsville PONY Baseball President John Shipp said of the donation. "Every penny will go back to making these beautiful fields look better, uniforms, things like that."

Expenses add up in a baseball league. Shipp points out that his league spent around $30,000 on umpires in 2021. Those who work for the organization are all volunteers and the money will help the league upgrades its sprinkler system to keep the fields in good condition as well.

