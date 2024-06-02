Kempsville's Pringle shining in chance to play with Mustang baseball

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Brantley Pringle has two simple reasons why he loves getting out on the diamond.

"I like to just hit the ball and just catch the ball in the outfield," he said.

He's never been shy about finding joy when he takes the field for his team in the Mustang division of Kempsville PONY Baseball.

The 11-year-old, who is on the autism spectrum, started playing early and started showing his star in KPB's Champions League Championship Game over the last two years, one televised on WGNT.

"I didn't think I'd get on TV," Pringle said, adding he was never nervous.

The Champions League is designed to help kids with special needs or disabilities take the field and feel what it's like to be part of a team.

Over the last two games, Brantley was energetic at the plate and in the field, something that was display when he went to try outs for the Mustang teams this year.

"He was the only kid that was 11 years old, when you turn 11 you move up to the next league," said KPB manager Brian Hook. "That's when it was brought to my attention about Brantley's story. Those kids have a special place in my heart."

Hook drafted Pringle onto his team and immediately threw him into the mix, finding very quickly that Brantley was more than comfortable.

"To be right there, body expressions, laughing, smiling, having a good time, he's been great," he said.

A shortstop wearing the number six, Pringle became a reliable part of the Nationals squad. During the Mustang division championship game, he showed out with a hit that would soon turn into an inside-the-park home run.

"I hit the ball into right field, then I got a double and a triple," he remembered. "I didn't know I hit the ball, but I hit the ball."

Whether he realizes it or not, Brantley has shown others who are in his situation that they can do what he's doing too.

"This is where he thrives," Hook said. "Every kid should come out and give it a shot."

When asked what advice he'd give to another young athlete in his shoes wanting to play, Pringle referred back to his favorite part about the sport. It gave him a chance, something he hopes will happen for many others.

"Just hit the ball and hit it far," he said.

The Champions League Championship Game will be played in Kempsville on Sunday, it will be televised again on WGNT beginning at noon.