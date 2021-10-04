Kendall out as Norfolk Tides' manager

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Orioles will not pick up the contract of Tides' manager Gary Kendall for the 2022 season, a source told News 3 on Thursday, ending his tenure with the club.

Kendall had been in the Baltimore system since 2000, managing the Tides in 2019 and 2021 and was assigned to coach at the Orioles' alternate training site during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. He made his managerial debut in 2004 with the Bluefield Orioles of the Appalachian League and managed the Double-A Bowie Baysox for eight seasons. Kendall led the Baysox to an Eastern League title in 2015.

The Tides finished 60-79 during Kendall's first Triple-A season in 2019, followed by a 52-78 showing in 2021. His stay in Norfolk ended on a high note this past Sunday as the Tides topped Durham, 3-2, ending the Bulls' 11-game winning streak.

He was the third manager of the Tides' since the club became and affiliate of the Orioles in 2007.

The Tides' last winning season came in 2015 when they finished 78-66 and captured the Southern Division championship in the International League.