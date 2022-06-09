Khedive Shrine Rodeo set for Friday and Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Chesapeake will come alive with the sights and sounds of rodeo action on Friday and Saturday.

The Khedive Shrine Rodeo will be held behind the city's Khedive Shrine Center, featuring fun for the whole family. This Professional Bull Riding-sanctioned event will see all the rodeo favorites in town- bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing and more. A rodeo clown will be on-hand as well as a bounce-house for the younger fans.

"We've kind of morphed from a little simple rodeo into this," noted rodeo co-chairman Joseph Ramsey. "They bring out top stock, they bring out top cowboys and cowgirls and they put on a good show."

Fans will be able to enjoy the action in the arena as well as concessions and free parking. Organizers hope that the experience will leave event-goers wanting more.

"I hope they walk away saying 'I can't wait to get here next year,'" Ramsey said. "Everybody's been in this COVID shutdown and they're really looking forward to it. I know the events we've had thus far this year have been packed with people."

Proceeds benefit the Shriners' working expenses, which go towards helping burned and orthopedic challenged children.

Gates open at 5:00 PM on both Friday and Saturday, with action kicking off at 7:30 PM.