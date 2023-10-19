King's Fork and Oscar Smith square off as Week 9 of high school season kicks off

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three weeks remain in the high school football regular season and two Southeastern District rivals headline the slate, looking to pick up a key late schedule victory.

Oscar Smith and King's Fork square off on the Bulldogs' home field Friday night in what will go a long way in deciding the district title. Big VHSL power points are also on the line as these two teams collide. The Tigers (5-2) currently hold the No. 5 spot in the Region 6A rankings, while King's Fork (7-0) holds the second position in Region 5A, about 1.5 points behind Maury.

The Bulldogs enter this match-up unbeaten, but have lost four in a row in lopsided fashion to Oscar Smith. King's Fork put up 84 points in a victory over Lakeland last week, while the Tigers have won three in a row, most recently a 35-7 triumph against Deep Creek.

Grafton and Tabb meet in a Bay Rivers District clash and looking to make some moves in Region 3A. Tabb is currently fourth in the regional rankings, while the Clippers sit in the No. 7 position. The Tigers are 5-2 on the year and are looking forward to getting back on the field and erasing the feeling of a 52-0 loss suffered at Lafayette last week. Grafton is 3-4 and looks to snap a three game slide.

Indian River will look to keep things going against Chesapeake rival Western Branch. The Braves (4-3) picked up a big victory over Nansemond River in a 45-38 shootout last week, snapping a string of two straight losses, both of which came on the final play of the game. The Bruins (3-4) topped Great Bridge their last time out to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses. Indian River is currently fifth in Region 5A, while the Bruins are sixth in Region 6A.

Thursday:

Kecougthan @ Woodside- 7:00

Bruton @ York- 7:00

Friday:

Arcadia @ Nandua- 6:00

Northampton @ Snow Hill (MD)- 6:00

Norfolk Christian @ Nansemond-Suffolk- 6:00

Catholic @ St. Anne's-Belfield- 6:30

Landstown @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Grassfield @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Oscar Smith @ King's Fork- 7:00

Western Branch @ Indian River- 7:00

Bayside @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Frank Cox @ First Colonial- 7:00

Salem @ Green Run- 7:00

Tallwood @ Princess Anne- 7:00

Great Bridge @ Deep Creek- 7:00

Lakeland @ Hickory- 7:00

Norview @ Maury- 7:00

Warwick @ Hampton- 7:00

Lafayette @ Jamestown- 7:00

Warhill @ Smithfield- 7:00

Lake Taylor @ Churchland- 7:00

Manor @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Gloucester @ Heritage- 7:00

Grafton @ Tabb- 7:00

Poquoson @ New Kent- 7:00

Surry @ Southampton- 7:00

Windsor @ Greensville- 7:00

Sussex Central @ Franklin- 7:00

Middlesex @ Isle of Wight Academy- 7:00

Quantico @ Greenbrier Christian- 7:00

Saturday:

Bethel @ Denbigh- 12:00

Atlantic Shores @ Fredericksburg Christian- 2:00

Granby @ I.C. Norcom- 2:00

Norfolk Academy @ Blue Ridge- 2:00

Phoebus @ Menchville- 4:00