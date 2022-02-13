King's Fork flexes muscle in win over Maury

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- On paper, it was a marquee match-up featuring two of the best high school boy's basketball teams in the area. One squad, however, took control for a statement win.

A 30-4 King's Fork run that spanned parts of the second and third quarters paced the Bulldogs to a 68-37 win over Maury in Suffolk on Saturday night. The win improved King's Fork to 19-0, a red-hot team as the postseason nears.

The run began in the second quarter, as a 15-4 spurt helped the Bulldogs swell the lead to 28-16 at halftime. They would score the first 15 points of the third quarter to open up the advantage to 43-16.

The defeat marks the second in as many night's for the Commodores, who entered Friday night undefeated before suffering a double overtime loss to cross-town rival Norview.

Both teams are expected to be among the state title favorites in their respective classifications come playoff time late next week. Maury will be shooting for its second state crown in the last four seasons, having won a championship in 2019. King's Fork was named co-champion in 2020, after the state finals were unable to be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.