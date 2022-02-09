King's Fork High School holds Signing Day

SUFFOLK, Va. - At King's Fork High School, a special group of athletes holds its signing day.

The Bulldogs 2021 football season was historic, the team winning the school's first ever Regional Championship. On Wednesday, the team's senior class gets to celebrate together as all their hard work gives them the chance to play at the next level.

"They sacrifice in the classroom, they sacrifice on the field and they've just done a really good job representing King's Fork High School," Bulldogs coach Anthony Joffrion said. "First team in school history to win the region, I'm excited. They set a standard for us and it's our job as the coaching staff and community to uphold that every single year."