King's Fork holds off Nansemond River in key Southeastern District showdown

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the first half, it looked as though Nansemond River might hand King's Fork its first defeat of 2024, but the Bulldogs had other ideas.

Anthony Joffrion's squad outscored the Warriors in the second half, 22-6, and improved to 4-0 with the 32-27 victory over Nansemond River on Thursday night. The loss drops the Warriors to 2-2 on the year.

Nansemond River came out firing, holding a 14-7 lead after the opening frame and went into the locker room on top, 21-10, at the half. The Bulldogs stormed out of the half, however, posting 15 quick points in the third quarter to flip the script.

Elsewhere, Oscar Smith also stayed unbeaten with a 49-0 victory over Grassfield. The Tigers improved to 5-0 going into their bye week, giving them some extra time to get ready for a showdown with Indian River on October 11. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, fell to 0-4 on the campaign.

Below are Thursday's scores:

King's Fork 32, Nansemond River 27

Oscar Smith 49, Grassfield 0

Hickory 21, Great Bridge 20 (OT)

Southampton 59, Lakeland 0

Menchville 37, Kecoughtan 0

Franklin 18, Windsor 8