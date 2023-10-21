King's Fork holds off Oscar Smith, several local teams stay unbeaten

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Entering Friday, King's Fork had only beaten Oscar Smith once in its program's history. However, it proved to be a special night in what is turning out to be a special season.

Javon Ford rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs (8-0) held off a late Oscar Smith (5-3) comeback attempt, topping the Tigers, 21-19. Smith took an early 6-0 lead, but King's Fork came up with an interception, leading to Ford's first touchdown to put the home team in front 7-6 going into halftime.

Ford added a 35-yard score in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead before Oscar Smith cut into the deficit with a touchdown of its own. Lonnie Andrews found Jamauri Knox for the score to trim the advantage to 14-12. Ford scored his third TD with a short rush in the fourth quarter and, after the Tigers cut it to 21-19, Kaevon Blanding came up with the interception to seal the victory for the Bulldogs. It marked their first win in the series since 2017 and just the second time they've ever conquered Oscar Smith.

Warwick took the field against Hampton and came away with its eighth straight shutout. The Raiders improved to 9-0 on the year with the 36-0 victory and their defense has yet to give up a point this season. Corey Hairston's squad will cap off the regular season next Friday against fellow unbeaten Peninsula District foe Phoebus.

Maury, Green Run and Warhill also stayed perfect on the season.

**Due to technical difficulties, video of Friday night's Locker Room is unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check @marcdavissports on Twitter for more video.

King's Fork 21, Oscar Smith 19

Warwick 36, Hampton 0

Indian River 43, Western Branch 6

Grafton 16, Tabb 13

Warhill 63, Smithfield 29

Lafayette 61, Jamestown 0

Green Run 54, Salem 7

Landstown 14, Floyd Kellam 7

Frank Cox 31, First Colonial 14

Maury 85, Norview 0

Churchland 36, Lake Taylor 24

Nansemond River 43, Grassfield 12

St. Anne's-Belfield 45, Catholic 0

Bayside 6, Ocean Lakes 0

Deep Creek 21, Great Bridge 7

Hickory 35, Lakeland 0

Heritage 47, Gloucester 19

Tallwood 60, Princess Anne 20

Poquoson 54, New Kent 3

Greensville 42, Windsor 7

Southampton 57, Surry County 14

Isle of Wight Academy 29, Middlesex 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 44, Norfolk Christian 0

