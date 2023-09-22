King's Fork takes double overtime thriller over Nansemond River to cap off Thursday night lights

SUFFOLK, Va (WTKR) — For the second straight season, King's Fork and Nansemond River found themselves in battling for every yard in a game that would go to overtime.

This time though, the Bulldogs coming out with the win in a two overtime thriller, 24-21. Javon Ford scored three times in the game while King's Fork kicker Jean Pierre Bile made good on an 18-yard field goal to win the game and keep its unbeaten season going.

"They're just ready to face adversity. At some point you just got to keep fighting," said Bulldog head coach Anthony Joffrion. "Our kids just believe, our coaches believe and we just found a way to win especially when it looked like we weren't."

Warriors quarterback Alkendric Overton Jr. tossed two touchdown passes to TaiVon Douglas in the loss, the first of the season for Nansemond River.

Maury makes a statement with dominant win over Lake Taylor

With 5:41 left to play in the second quarter, Maury led Lake Taylor 26-19 in a game that looked like a game setting up to be a back-and-forth affair.

From that point forward, the Commodores could not be stopped. Dyrri McCain's team scored 48 unanswered points to rout the Titans 74-19.

Maury quarterback AuTori Newkirk continues to shine in his first season under center, tallying a hand in five touchdowns in the victory.

Booker. T Washington upends Granby in defensive slugfest

Booker T. Washington used two key second half interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, to hand Granby its first loss of the season with a 10-7 win.

The Bookers trailed 7-3 at the half, but a 31-yard pick six in the fourth quarter flipped the game for good.

Check out the rest of Thursday's scores here:

Norfolk Academy 36, St. Christopher's 29

Atlantic Shores 35, Catholic 6

Oscar Smith 34, Grassfield 7

Great Bridge 35, Hickory 7

Indian River 10, Deep Creek 0

Churchland 49, Norview 0

Hampton 50, Denbigh 0

Warwick 63, Gloucester 0

Poquoson 25, Tabb 21

Warhill 44, New Kent 0

Greenbrier Christian 28, Chincoteague 24