Kobe Bryant remembered on 2-year anniversary of his death

Wednesday marks the 2-year anniversary of the untimely death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Nine people, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash as they were heading to a youth sports academy for a basketball game.

Lakers icon Jerry West reflected on Bryant's passing in an interview with the New York Times.

"[Kobe] was just one of those unique players that come along," West said. "He had a big personality. He was very bright. He would be a bigger success off the court than on the court. He was taken away too young."

Tributes poured in from around the sports world as they remembered the late 41-year-old NBA legend.

Last February, the NTSB concluded in its final report that the crash was likely caused by pilot error.

In an 86-page report, the NTSB determined that helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan flew under adverse weather conditions and became disoriented due to bad weather and likely chose to fly because he was transporting a high-profile client.

In September, Bryant's wife Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County that alleges photos from the crash site were passed around by county fire and sheriff's department employees at bars and award galas.

Earlier this month, a federal judge denied the county's motion to have the lawsuit thrown out, CNN reported.

The trial is set for Feb. 22.