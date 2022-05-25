Kremer sharp in rehab start with Tides

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Dean Kremer is familiar with Norfolk, having pitched for the Tides as recently as last season. He looked right at home on Tuesday night.

Making a rehab start as he works his way back from a left oblique strain, Kremer looked like a Major Leaguer, tossing three no-hit innings against Gwinnett, while striking out six and walking just one. It was his second rehab outing after appearing for AA Bowie last week.

"It's getting better every time I go out and stress test it, so it's definitely getting better," Kremer said following his outing.

The right-hander is looking to work his way back to Baltimore, where he started 13 games in 2021. Kremer struggled during his time in an Orioles uniform, posting a record of 0-7 with a 7.55 ERA. This season offers a fresh start and step one is getting back to Camden Yards.

Tuesday's minor league start was a good step, but he's more interested in how he feels at this point, rather than what the numbers say.

"Definitely want to test my oblique and test myself, rather than care really for the stats, but it's always nice to have a good outing under your belt," he said.

Kremer's start on Tuesday could not have gone much better. He threw 43 pitches, 26 of them for strikes, and seemed to have good control of his pitches. He builds on the two innings of shutout baseball he pitched last week for the Baysox.

"I couldn't have asked for a better outing," the pitcher noted. "Stuff feels good and really ironing out the kinks."

How long Kremer will remain in Norfolk remains unclear. His workload increased slightly between his first and second rehab starts.

Norfolk would top the Stripers to open a 12-game homestand, 10-1, in a rain-shortened six inning game. The series resumes Wednesday at 6:35 PM.