Kuhns retains Norfolk State starting QB job

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums watched his three-man quarterback competition closely since camp kicked off. Now he knows who will take the snaps come the season.

Odums announced that Otto Kuhns will start next Saturday's opener against Virginia State. Kuhns beat out transfer QB's Ruben Lee and Cameron Sapp.

A junior from Columbus, Ohio, Kuhns started nine games for the green and gold in 2022, throwing for 1,420 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 54 percent of his passes and rushed for an additional 206 yards and five scores.

Sapp transferred to NSU from Florida A&M, while Lee joined the program from Hinds Community College in Mississippi.

Odums and his team finished 2-9 last season, 2-3 in the MEAC and were winless at home.

Norfolk State kicks off its season hosting the Trojans on September 2. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM.