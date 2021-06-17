Kyle Battle named Baseball America Third-Team All-American

DALLAS, Texas (ODUSports.com) – A new day, another All-America honor for Kyle Battle. The senior outfielder was named a third-team Baseball America All-American, the publication announced on Thursday. On Wednesday, Battle was recognized as an NCBWA second-team All-American and was also named a first-team ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honoree.

Battle is the first Monarch since Anthony Shawler in 2007 to receive the All-America nod from Baseball America.

Through the first 17 games of the season, Battle was hitting .258 with four homers, but Battle turned things around once Conference USA play began. He recorded hits in nine of ODU's first ten conference games, and during conference action did not go consecutive games without a hit. Of his 18 homers, 14 came against C-USA foes, including the game-winning two-run homer in the C-USA Championship game against Louisiana Tech.

For the season, Battle hit .319 with 66 hits and 15 doubles in 59 games, all starts in either the outfield or at designated hitter. He delivered 19 multi-hit games on the year, and had three, three-hit games.

A native of Glen Allen, Virginia, Battle led Conference USA and is tied for 16th in the country with 18 home runs. He also led C-USA and is tied for third in the country with a school record tying 56 walks. Battle's 68 runs scored are third in the league and eighth in the nation, while his 61 RBIs (from the leadoff spot) are tied for 25th. Five teams this season Battle led off the ODU first inning with a home run. ODU was undefeated in those games.

Battle earned first-team All-Conference USA honors and was named to the All-Regional Team of the Columbia Regional.

Battle and the Monarchs finished the 2021 season with a 44-16 record and won the Conference USA Championship. The 44 wins are the second most in school history.

Battle joins Shawler, Tim Hummel (2000), Kevin Gibbs (1994), Todd Azar (1986) and Kevin Bearse (1985) as Monarchs that have received All-America honors by Baseball America.

Click here to read the full list of Baseball America All-American's.