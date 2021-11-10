Lacrosse now a varsity sport in Virginia Beach schools for boys and girls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Public Schools has decided to make lacrosse a varsity sport for both boys and girls in the school district.

The decision happened during a meeting Tuesday night.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said, "After hearing from and listening to families about the importance of offering this sport, we're excited to bring on varsity lacrosse for both boys and girls."

According to USA Lacrosse, the first college in the U.S. to establish a lacrosse team was New York University in 1877.

In 1971 men’s college lacrosse allied itself with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Cornell University went on to become the first NCAA men’s champion, defeating the University of Maryland.

USA Lacrosse said the sport is an officially sanctioned state championship high school sport for boys and girls in 22 states in the U.S. The organization added that lacrosse has been one of the fastest-growing sports at the high school level over the last few decades.