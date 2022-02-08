Lady Monarchs bounce back with home win over Florida International

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's losses have been few and far between on the women's basketball court, for the most part. On Monday, the Monarchs did one of the things they do best- bounce back.

Ajah Wayne and Amari Young scored 15 points apiece as ODU handed Florida International a 73-61 defeat at Chartway Arena. The win improves the squad to 17-5, 7-3 in Conference USA, and keeps the Monarchs right in the Conference USA Eastern Division hunt.

Old Dominion opened on a 7-0 run and, after the Panthers pulled even, used another run to open up an 18-13 lead following the opening frame. The second quarter proved to be the difference-maker for the Monarchs, outscoring FIU, 17-8, during the stanza and heading into halftime with a 35-21 advantage. The second half was more competitive, but the lead built by the silver and blue ended up being enough to preserve the double-digit victory.

Young had a strong all-around game, adding nine rebounds to her 15 points. Iggy Allen added 14 points.

The Monarchs connected on nine of their 17 three-point attempts and forced the Panthers into 23 turnovers. However, ODU committed 23 turnovers themselves.

The win improved the Monarchs to 4-1 coming off of losses this season.

Old Dominion continues its homestand on Thursday when the Monarchs host Middle Tennessee at 6:30 PM.