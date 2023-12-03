Lafayette downs Brentsville District to punch ticket to Class 3 State Championship

NOKESVILLE, Va. (WTKR) — The turnaround run from Lafayette will carry into the final week of the high school football season.

On the road, the Rams stifled a potent Brentsville District team en route to a 17-7 win in the Class 3 semifinals, qualifying for the state championship game at Liberty University next Saturday.

With the game tied at 7-7 in the fourth quarter, Andy Linn's group drove 66 yards with a Nazeer Wolmart 1-yard touchdown giving them the 14-7 lead back with just 7:54 to play.

Lafayette would add a field goal late in the game to keep the Tigers held at bay.

The win gives the Rams an eighth straight victory dating back to mid-October. In that stretch, Lafayette has given up just 28 total points, a trend that continued on Saturday.

It's the first time the blue and gold will play for a state championship since winning the Class 3 state title during the 2021 spring season. Liberty Christian awaits the Rams after the Bulldogs dispatched William Byrd with a convincing 49-6 win to continue an unbeaten season.