Lafayette makes statement, Braves stun Nansemond River in Friday football action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- As the weather gets cooler with the progressing fall, playoff races are heating up as area teams battle for key points that will impact seedings when the postseason comes around next month.

Lafayette made a statement Friday night with a 52-0 win over Tabb, improving to 5-2 on the year. The Rams lost a heart-breaker to Warhill last week and was able to bounce back in a big way. This year's team flexed its muscle in front of Lafayette alumnus Lawrence Taylor, who was on hand to take in the game at Wanner Stadium. The Tigers held a slim lead over the Rams in the Region 3A power rankings coming into Friday's game and Lafayette should jump Tabb when the new rankings come out early next week.

Indian River entered the night having lost its last two contests on the final play of the game, but the Braves finally saw one go their way on Friday night. They overcame a 21-10 deficit and topped Nansemond River, 45-38, to pick up a big victory. Indian River fell to King's Fork in double-overtime two weeks ago and lost to Oscar Smith as time expired last week.

Churchland fell into an early hole to Granby, but the Truckers charged back for a 21-20 win over the Comets. After scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Churchland scored on a two-point conversion to go up 21-14. Granby would score a touchdown late, but the Truckers were able to tip the kick on the point after try.

Maury, King's Fork, Green Run, Phoebus, Warwick and Norfolk Academy were all able to stay unbeaten on the season.

Lafayette 52, Tabb 0

Indian River 45, Nansemond River 38

Churchland 21, Granby 20

Maury 63, Booker T. Washington 0

Oscar Smith 35, Deep Creek 7

Green Run 38, Ocean Lakes 0

King's Fork 84, Lakeland 12

Warwick 45, Woodside 0

Phoebus 65, Gloucester 0

Frank Cox 21, Landstown 18

Salem 13, Kempsville 7

Tallwood 41, First Colonial 14

Grassfield 21, Hickory 14

Western Branch 28, Great Bridge 7

Warhill 35, Grafton 6

Norfolk Academy 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 13

Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7

Lake Taylor 49, Manor 21

York 24, New Kent 17

Bruton 14, Arcadia 7

Catholic 41, Norfolk Christian 8

Blue Ridge 55, Atlantic Shores 19

