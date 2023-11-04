Lafayette nips Poquoson, four area teams cap off perfect regular seasons

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The final Friday of the high school football regular season featured a nail-biter on the Peninsula and four teams preserving unbeaten campaigns heading into the playoffs.

Lafayette and Poquoson went down to the wire, with the Rams holding on for a 17-14 road victory. They've won four in a row since falling to Warhill and will likely be the number two seed in the Region 3A playoffs. The Bull Islanders, meanwhile, wrap up the regular season 7-3 and are expected to be the top seed in Region 2A when the postseason kicks off next week.

Maury completed its first 10-0 season since 2019 with a 62-0 win over Granby, continuing a stretch of dominance over Eastern District opponents. The last time the Commodores finished with a perfect schedule they went on to claim the state championship. Dyrri McCain's squad will be the top seed in Region 5B, while Granby will likely earn the fifth seed. The Comets are 7-3, their best season since 2012.

It took some work, but King's Fork locked up its first perfect regular season in program history with a 41-35 win over Hickory. The Hawks fought back to make it a game, but it would be the Bulldogs holding them off. King's Fork will be the number two seed in Region 5B.

Phoebus and Warhill also ran the table and completed their respective runs Friday night, both in shutout fashion. The Phantoms took care of Denbigh, 70-0, while the Lions handled Jamestown, 84-0. The two perfect squads will represent the top two teams in Region 4A when the playoffs begin.

Lafayette 17, Poquoson 14

Maury 62, Granby 0

King's Fork 41, Hickory 35

Phoebus 70, Denbigh 0

Warhill 84, Jamestown 0

Indian River 22, Grassfield 7

Oscar Smith 35, Western Branch 7

Nansemond River 38, Great Bridge 6

Churchland 51, Manor 20

I.C. Norcom 12, Booker T. Washington 2

Lake Taylor 31, Norview 20

Smithfield 28, Tabb 14

Deep Creek 44, Lakeland 0

Grafton 45, York 0

New Kent 10, Bruton 0

Southampton 42, Franklin 8

Nandua 32, Northampton 15

Norfolk Academy 42, Norfolk Christian 22

Nansemond-Suffolk 54, St. Anne's-Belfield 47

Atlantic Shores 48, Portsmouth Christian 6

