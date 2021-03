Lake Taylor football opens season with 53-6 win vs. Granby

Posted at 1:53 AM, Feb 28, 2021

NORFOLK, Va. - On Saturday afternoon, the Lake Taylor High School football team opened its season with a 53-6 win against Granby High School at Powhatan Field.

