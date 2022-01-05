Lake Taylor grad Seabron powers NC State past Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- There is a long way to go this season, but Lake Taylor product Dereon Seabron is making his case for ACC Player of the Year.

Seabron's latest effort came on Tuesday night, a double-double performance of 21 points and 10 rebounds, leading North Carolina State past Virginia Tech, 68-63. It was his ninth double-double of the campaign, the second most in the conference.

The Hokies held a 33-29 lead at the break, but a 13-0 Wolfpack run capped off by a Seabron three-pointer put NC State on top 47-41 with 13:57 to play. Virginia Tech would come back to take a one point lead, but the former Titan knocked down two free throws to give the Pack a three point lead with 2:17 remaining. He would also hit two big buckets down the stretch to help secure the victory. 17 of his 21 points game in the second half.

Seabron's season has been nothing short of exceptional. The redshirt sophomore guard is averaging 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, while leading NC State with 53 assists and 24 steals. The Lake Taylor grad ranks third in the ACC in scoring average and tops the conference in rebounds per game. Seabron is also second among ACC players in minutes per outing, seeing the floor 36.8 minutes each time out.

The Norfolk native has put together some strong performances this season. He scored 32 points in a New Year's Day loss against Florida State, but his strongest showing came back on December 1, a 39 point, 19 rebound explosion in the Wolfpack's 104-100 win over Nebraska in four overtimes.

Seabron graduated from Lake Taylor in 2018, after leading the Titans to their first ever state title. His efforts during his senior season earned him Class 4A State Player of the Year honors.