Lake Taylor's Britton handling business after committing to Virginia

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Anthony Britton will take his skills to Charlottesville to continue at the career at the college level, but he hasn't let up since making his commitment to Virginia.

Britton is taking care of business for Lake Taylor during his senior season, helping the Titans to a 6-1 record so far. The senior plays on both sides of the ball, lining up at offensive tackle and defensive end.

Many say that committing to college is a weight off of their shoulders, but Britton says he has some internal pressure to live up to the hype.

"Pressure, just a little bit and I wouldn't say it's from them, but self-consciously I'm saying 'look, listen, I'm a D-I commit, I'm going to UVA. I can't just start playing like... I'm not doubting [anything]. I've got to show them why I'm a UVA commit now," the Titan senior said.

Britton is certainly doing his part. Through seven games, he has accumulated a Hampton Roads-leading 18 sacks, just six shy of the Lake Taylor single season record.

"He's taken his game to another level, even defensively," noted Titans head coach Hank Sawyer. "He's going into this week's game with 18 sacks and he may end up being our all-time sack leader. It's a gift. You're blessed. He can do all those things."

Britton is one of a handful of Virginia products staying in-state and commit to the Cavaliers. At the time of his commitment in August, he was the seventh commit from the state in UVA's Class of 2023.

The senior lineman have his next chance to add to his sack total on Friday as the Titans visit Manor for a 7:00 kickoff.