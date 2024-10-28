Lake Taylor's Holmes settling in with Commanders

LANDOVER, MD (WKTR)- Jalyn Holmes watched from the sidelines and the Commanders topped the Bears in improbable fashion.

Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary pass was tipped and fell into the waiting arms of Noah Brown, propelling Washington to the 18-15 win.

"That's probably one of the best moments I've been a part of in my career of football," the Lake Taylor product said Sunday after the win. "I couldn't believe it at first either, so when I saw him come down with it, I just ran and screamed happy with joy."

This marked Holmes's second game with Washington and is the latest in a roller-coaster of a two weeks. The Norfolk native was released by the Jets on October 14, picked up by the Commanders two days later and was in uniform and on the field in a game for his new team that Sunday against the Panthers. He's glad to be moving closer to home, but it also means leaving what he's built in New York.

"I really felt like I found a home in New York with the Jets," he said. "Change can always be scary, but it was great news that I was coming back home to be closer to my family. I was so excited just to be close to home again."

Holmes is already making his presence known in Washington. He picked up his first sack of the season Sunday afternoon, but he's also looking forward to making just as big of an impact in his home town. You'll often find him giving back to the 757 through is Vaughn's Way foundation and now he's just a stone's throw away from Hampton Roads.

"I'm just a drive away now and can go down there and do that," he noted. "I really appreciate the fact that I can be home and touch the people back home because that's what's most important to me is Norfolk, Virginia, the whole 757 in general, but I can go home and make an impact and be closer. That's always a blessing."

As for his new NFL home, Holmes is settling in. He's learning the culture and is ready to pitch in to help take the Commanders to new heights.

"Just to come here, be set violent, stop the run, get after the quarterback and add onto this great group that's already here and just being cohesive with them and being in harmony with them," he said of his goals for 2024.

Holmes and Washington improved to 6-2 with Sunday's win and are 4-0 at home. The Commanders hit the road next Sunday to face the Giants, looking for the season sweep of their division rivals.