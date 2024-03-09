Lake Taylor's season ends in ugly fashion with loss to Northside in Class 3 title game

RICHMOND, Va. (WTKR) — After a season filled with victory and potential, Lake Taylor's 2023-2024 came to an filled with frustration, disappointment, and saw an ugly scene in the final minute.

The Titans surrendered 28 third quarter points to Northside en route to a 73-58 loss in Friday night's Class 3 state title game.

It's just the second time Lake Taylor has lost all season.

Derek Edwards' group led the game for a majority of the first half but trailed 26-25 going into the locker room. Coming out of the gates, the Vikings offense found a rhythm early and often. Behind 27 points from Mykell Harvey and 17 points from Cy Hardy, Northside would go on a 25-8 run to balloon the lead 51-35 with 1:56 left to play in the quarter.

Lake Taylor would cut into the lead multiple times, trimming it down to 59-50 with 4:18 left in the game but could draw no closer.

With 57 seconds left in the game, a hard foul brought the teams together at midcourt. Frustrations boiled over as players from Lake Taylor and Northside exchanged pushing and shoving. Police and security officers were called onto the floor to break up the scrum, and it appeared one players' parents came onto the court to help calm the situation down.

The exchange caused a 10-15 minute delay in the game, and Northside was awarded four technical foul shots.

After the game, the VHSL did not make Edwards or any Titan players available for comment.

Elijah Washington led the way for Lake Taylor with 15 points and 10 rebounds, though he was saddled with foul trouble for most of the second half. Rodney Baines and Aaron Elliott each scored 12 points in the loss, while Shahide Battle chipped in 11.

Lake Taylor finishes its season at 25-2.