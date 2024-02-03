Landstown's Dwight Robinson joins 400 win club

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — For more than two decades, Dwight Robinson has helped mold Landstown boys basketball into one of most consistent teams in the region and the state.

On Friday night, the Eagles long-time head coach put his name on a rare list.

With a 64-31 victory over Salem at home, Robinson picked up his 400th career win as a head coach.

He becomes just the seventh coach from Hampton Roads to hit that milestone, joining Maury's Jack Baker (746 victories), Hampton's Walter Brower, Bill Cochrane, Dennis Koutoufas, Craig Brehon, and Ed Young.

"I'm proud that we've never had a losing record here since we opened," Robinson said. "I always tell people that winning is a byproduct of doing things right or trying to do things right."

In his 23rd season as Landstown's head coach, Robinson has guided the Eagles to multiple state championship games. That run includes the program's first state title, beating Lake Braddock in the 2019 Class 6 championship game.

After the victory over the SunDevils, the school presented Robinson with a commemorative ball reading "Congratulations Coach Robinson 400 wins." One of the Eagles players kept the game ball in his possession throughout the postgame celebration as well.

With all eyes on him, Robinson making sure to credit one coach who couldn't be at the game.

"Leon Kelly, he's a guy who helped start this program," Robinson said. "He just had surgery but in the 400 wins, I hadn't had a win without him."

"He's been here for 399 of them. As a matter of fact, he had to coach a few of them when I wasn't there."

At 16-4, Landstown has won 12 straight games dating back to December. Robinson aims at win 401 on Tuesday when the Eagles take on Kempsville.