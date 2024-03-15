Landstown's Michael Christmas embracing second chance in Longwood's Cinderella run

FARMVILLE, Va. (WTKR) — The start of the Big South championship game felt like an omen for Michael Christmas.

A former star at Landstown High School, the Longwood forward got open for a three, then unleashed a thunderous one-hand jam.

"All that emotion that had built up for a long time finally came out during that game," Christmas said.

It turned out to be the start of a team-high 18 point performance, helping guide the Lancers to an 85-59 win over UNC Asheville that would also punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

As the celebration ensued, Christmas was reflective.

"During warm-ups I was tearing up because I'd waited two years for that moment," he said.

After two years of an inconsistent role at James Madison, the forward transferred to Longwood in 2021.

The fresh start he was seeking, however, was quickly derailed in a pickup game before the 2021-2022 season.

"I committed here and I had a great summer and then I had a major setback by breaking my arm," Christmas said.

What was supposed to be a 6-8 week injury turned into an entire season missed because of complications with his surgery. After his initial operation, Christmas underwent four more surgeries to deal with an infection that could risk the rest of his career.

"With the injury, I could have lost my arm," Christmas said. "It was plenty of times I was questioning, 'Why did this happen to me? Why now?'"

In total, Christmas endured five surgeries on his arm in a calendar year.

It was the latest and most grueling bump in a basketball journey that had already seen plenty of twists and turns.

Those like Dwight Robinson, who coached Christmas at Landstown, had seen him deal with adversity before and never wavered that he would figure this out.

"He was the state player of the year his sophomore season, he decides he wanted to venture out and he went to Huntington Prep," Robinson remembered. "He came back and we won a state championship, but he had to accept a role."

"You could see his maturity then. Everyone knew he was the best player on our team, but his willingness to accept a role and play his part, a lot of guys aren't willing to do that. He was willing to do that."

Not abandoning that mentality, Christmas attacked his recovery and returned to the court in 2022-2023.

After a year of getting readjusted, he's Longwood's the second leading scorer (11.5), leading rebounder (6.2), and is shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc.

"It just gave me a new perspective on life," Christmas said. "It just helped me see things in a different light."

With every made shot in Sunday's during the Big South title victory, Christmas letting his joy seep out of him.

"It makes you proud to see him persevere through all that he's been through," Robinson said. "Goes through all of that just to get back on the court."

Christmas could only cheer from the sidelines as Longwood made its first Dl NCAA Tournament in 2022,. Now the Virginia Beach native will get his shot at March Madness, ready to attack the moment with the same mentality that helped him save his arm and his career.

"It helped me grow as a person for sure and it gave me extra strength to get through everything," Christmas said.