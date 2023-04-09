Langley Speedway drops green flag on 2023 season

HAMPTON (WTKR) — The cold temperatures and rainy conditions not stopping the engines from roaring in Hampton Roads.

Larry King Law's Langley Speedway officially dropping the green flag on its 2023 racing schedule with Saturday's Pepsi Opening Race Night.

Hundreds of fans pouring out to the track to watch seven action-packed races from Late Models to Super Stocks and Super Trucks. Practice on Friday was washed out by the weather, but no delay or suspension was needed on Friday.

The Super Trucks highlighted the night, Jacob Carr taking a race that saw leaders Chris Roberts and Rick Proust make contact on the second to last lap. Carr, who was in third-place at the time, made contact with the back of a slowing Proust, causing him to slide into Roberts machine, flipping him upside down. It opened the door for Carr to take the lead and checkered flag.

The race saw 13 trucks start and only four cross the finish line.

The action will pick right back up in seven days at Langley Speedway, with the Performance Food Services Race Night scheduled for April 15.