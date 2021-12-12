Last second touchdown sinks Maury in Class 5 title game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For a minute it looked as though Maury and Stone Bridge would head to overtime. Then the Bulldogs' prayers were answered.

Jacob Thomas connected with Ezekiel Wimbush for a 38 yard touchdown as time expired, giving Stone Bridge the 27-21 victory over the Commodores in the Class 5 state championship game on Saturday. Wimbush stretched the ball across the goalline at the play's conclusion, giving the Bulldogs the state title on the game's final play for the second straight season.

Maury got the scoring started in the first quarter with a Peyton Jones five yard touchdown rush, but Stone Bridge responded in the second to even up the score. SeQuan Miles' QB keeper rushing touchdown put the Commodores in front, 14-7, at the half.

After the Bulldogs scored in the third quarter to make it 14-13, after a failed two point conversion attempt, Maury added some more points on the board. On fourth and 11 from the Stone Bridge 25 yard line, back-up quarterback Ahmarian Granger-McNeal kept the ball and dashed the 25 yards for the score, extending the Commodores' advantage to 21-13.

Stone Bridge would answer, as Thomas found Sean Hundertmark for the touchdown and rushed in for two to knot the score at 21 apiece.

The Bulldogs were able to get the ball back with less than a minute to play, setting up the last second heroics.

Miles rushed for 119 yards and the touchdown.

Maury's season ends with a 9-2 record. They've reached at least the state semifinals in each of the last four seasons.