Late comeback falls short as Old Dominion falls to Virginia Tech

CHARLESTON, SC (WTKR)- After falling in a 20 point hole, Old Dominion ran out of time to complete a monumental comeback on Thursday afternoon.

Chaunce Jenkins scored a career-high 24 points and Mekhi Long posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, but the Monarchs fell to Virginia Tech, 75-71, in the Charleston Classic. The loss drops ODU's record to 2-2.

Old Dominion was slow out of the gate, as the Hokies held a 39-19 lead with 1:35 to play in the opening frame. A quick 6-0 spirt allowed the Monarchs to trim the deficit to 14 by halftime, though shot just 29 percent from the floor in the first half.

Virginia Tech would open up 16 point advantages on two separate occasions in the second half, but the silver and blue didn't quit. Chipping away, the Monarchs would pull to within six with 1:27 remaining in the game. Long's desperation three-pointer with 11 seconds to play fell to trim the Hokie lead to 73-71, but Hunter Cattoor sank his two free throws in the final seconds to end any hopes of a comeback.

Jeff Jones saw his team shoot 53 percent in the second half and the Monarchs would only commit seven turnovers throughout the course of the game.

Old Dominion is back in action in the Charleston Classic on Friday when the Monarchs face Furman at 2:30 PM.