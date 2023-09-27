Late Durham rally sinks Tides in playoff opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Things looked good for the Tides for the first six innings. Unfortunately, Durham had three more chances to hit.

The Bulls scored eight runs in the final three frames to take the lead and surge past Norfolk, 10-5, in game one of the International League Championship Series Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Buck Britton's squad now finds itself just one loss away from elimination.

Tristan Gray got the scoring going for Durham in the top of the second with a solo home run off Tides' starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann. Ruben Cardenas doubled the Bulls' lead with a solo shot of his own in the third, giving the visitors a 2-0 advantage.

The Tides, however, answered in their half of the third. Coby Mayo drove in two runs on a double to left center to tied the game up. Connor Norby's solo homer gave Norfolk its first lead of the night in the fifth inning and the Tides would take the 3-2 cushion into the seventh.

That's when Durham took control. Cardenas drove in two more runs on a single to center as the Bulls took back the lead. The biggest damage was done in the eighth, when Durham scored five runs, highlighted by a bases loaded double from Vidal Brujon that scored two runs.

Lewin Diaz would round out the Norfolk scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.

Chesapeake native Garrett Stallings took the loss on the mound for the Tides. He pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out eight batters while walking two.

Norby ended the night 3-for-4 at the plate with the home run. He was the only Norfolk player to record multiple hits.

The Bulls are now one win away from their third consecutive International League title. The two squads take the field at Harbor Park for game two Wednesday night at 6:35 PM.