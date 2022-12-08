Late rally propels Hampton to second straight victory

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Don't look now, but the Hampton Pirates are catching some fire in the final month of the calendar year.

Hampton ended the game on a 10-2 run, storming back to top Loyola (MD), 65-61. The Pirates picked up their second straight victory and improved to 3-6 on the season.

The Greyhounds went into the final media timeout with a 59-55 lead, but saw Hampton own the final segment. With the Pirates clinging to a one point lead, Deuce Dean knocked down a jumper to swell the advantage to three, before Amir Nesbitt iced the Hampton victory with two free throws.

The victory helps HU build some momentum, as Edward Joyner saw his team respond well following Monday's victory over Howard. Jordan Nesbitt's 23 points helped fuel the Pirates to a 74-65 win over the Bison at the Convocation Center.

Hampton returns to action on Sunday when the Pirates host Bowling Green. Tipoff is set for 4:00 PM. Following that, a battle with Norfolk State awaits in Chris Paul's HBCU Challenge in Las Vegas on December 17.