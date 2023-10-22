Late score and defensive stand powers ODU past App State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion got its offense and defense on the same page at just the right time, pushing the Monarchs past a Sun Belt rival.

Keshawn Wicks scored a 16-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left and ODU made a stand as time expired, leading the silver and blue to a 28-21 win over Appalachian State on Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

After the Mountaineers took an early 7-0 lead, Old Dominion answered in the second quarter. Grant Wilson hit Kadarius Calloway on a shuffle pass for the equilizer. App State took a 14-7 advantage, but Wicks' first score and an Ethan Sanchez field goal gave the Monarchs a 17-14 halftime lead.

Another field goal in the third quarter would put the silver and blue up 20-14, but the Mountaineers re-took the lead with 4:03 to go in the frame. Joey Aguilar connected with Kaedin Robinson for a touchdown and the visitors moved in front by a point.

The score would remain 21-20 until Wicks' second TD of the night and ODU would add a two point conversion. App State would make one final push, but Khian'Dre Harris make the final two pass break-ups in the endzone to secure the victory for the Monarchs.

Wicks rushed for 82 yards on 12 carries and the two scores, earning Oyster Bowl MVP honors. Wilson completed 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Old Dominion improves to 4-3, 3-1 in Sun Belt play, and will visit James Madison next Saturday at 8:00 PM.