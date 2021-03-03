Latrell Scott resigns as Norfolk State head football coach

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University Athletics Director Melody Webb announced Wednesday that head football coach Latrell Scott has resigned his position to accept another career opportunity. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports Scott will join the staff at East Carolina.

Assistant head coach William “B.T.” Sherman will serve as interim head coach.

“We would like to thank Coach Scott for his hard work and dedication to our football program over these past six years,” Webb said. “I wish him and his family much success in the future.”

“This was a very hard decision. Brandi, Chase and I love the NSU campus community, our staff and players,” Scott said. “It was truly a family decision that we feel is best for us right now. We will miss this program we’ve become so ingrained in and want nothing best for the Spartans moving forward.”

Scott was appointed head coach of the Spartans in December of 2014 and guided NSU to a 21-35 in his five seasons. His best season came in 2019, when NSU won three of its final four games to finish 5-7 – the program’s best mark since 2011. A school-record 13 Spartans were named to the All-MEAC football teams that year and NSU scored a school Division I-record 28.9 points per game. Eight of the 13 are still part of the program.

NSU finished with a .500 mark in MEAC play in three of Scott’s five seasons. The Spartans were no stranger to stiff competition during Scott’s tenure, playing five Division I FBS games and five others against ranked Division I FCS non-conference competition. Two Spartans coached by Scott, former Buck Buchanan Award-winning linebacker Deon King and two-time All-MEAC safety Bobby Price, signed with NFL teams.

Sherman is in his fourth year on the NSU coaching staff.

NSU did not compete during the fall 2020 or spring 2021 seasons due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webb stated that a search for a replacement will begin immediately.