Legendary ODU basketball coach Paul Webb passes away at 94

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With a smile that was infectious and a knowledge of basketball that could fill an encyclopedia, Paul Webb spent his life teaching the game he loved.

Webb passed away Friday at the age of 94.

Paul Webb Basketball Camp returns

The legendary coach added one of the most successful layers in ODU program history during his ten years leading the Monarchs. He paced the silver and blue to the postseason nine times in his ten years at the helm, four NCAA Tournaments and five NIT's.

Webb took the reins of the program from Sonny Allen in 1975 and led the Monarchs to a repeat trip to the Division II Final Four during his first season. The following year saw Old Dominion burst onto the scene during its first season at the Division I level, finishing 25-4 and going on a 22-game winning streak. That campaign featured a home victory over Mississippi State and road triumphs at Georgetown and Virginia.

He would win 196 games leading the Monarchs over his ten seasons.

Randolph-Macon is where Webb got his collegiate coaching start, leading the Yellow Jackets for 19 seasons and amassing 315 wins.

After he retired from college athletics, the coaching legend continued to remain involved in basketball, continuing his Paul Webb Basketball Camp in Virginia Beach and at Randolph-Macon. This past summer marked the 57th year of the camps.

Webb began his teaching and coaching career at Highland Springs High School outside of Richmond before moving to the college ranks at Randolph-Macon. He was a graduate of Petersburg High School and the College of William & Mary.

Webb was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He's also a member of the William & Mary Athletic Hall of Fame, the Old Dominion University Sports Hall of Fame and the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame.

He passed away exactly two years after the death of his wife, Charlotte.