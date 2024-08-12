Leishman applauds 'amazing' support at annual golf tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Numerous professional athletes call Hampton Roads home. They supported and cheered on each other during their careers and do the same for their charitable causes.

That was evident during Marc Leishman's annual golf tournament Monday morning at Virginia Beach National Golf Club. The event benefits the Begin Again Foundation, a non-profit founded by Leishman and his wife, Audrey, that supports survivors of sepsis and toxic shock syndrome. It was Audrey's battle with those conditions nine years ago that motivated the family to raise awareness and funds.

"We got told she probably wasn't going to make it and she did," Leishman recalled. "We just wanted to start a foundation and try to help as many people as we can."

Leishman, who currently plays professionally on the LIV Golf tour, is a Virginia Beach resident who has supported many of the other pro athletes who hail from the area. Former Major League Baseball stars Ryan Zimmerman and David Wright were among those on hand to take their swings for a good cause Monday. Fellow golf pro John Rahm made the trip to be with Leishman and support his cause, as well.

"The support here is amazing," Leishman said. "From the pros that come here and help us, sponsors, volunteers, everyone, that just means the world to us and I know it means the world to the survivors that we do support."

"That's one of the cool things about this area," added Zimmerman. "There are so many good athletes that have come from here and we all try and keep in touch. Life gets a little busy now, but we try and support each other's causes and Marc has always supported mine so it only seems fitting to come out and support him and Audrey."

"The community has our back, we have the community's back," Wright noted. "We kind of pound our chests a little bit saying that we are from this area or live in this area and when it comes to coming out and supporting a great cause and friends, we line up to do it."

This year's Begin Again weekend was a huge success. Between Sunday's gala and Monday's golf tournament, the foundation raised $1.05 million. Leishman's goal is to continue to grow the event for years to come.

"We're just trying to make it bigger and better every year. We want people to want to come back," he said. "We just want everyone to have a good day, raise some money and have some fun."