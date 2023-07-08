Lifelong teammates in pool prepare for Olympic Trials

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Swimmers Kayla Wilson and Samantha Tadder have been teammates since they were able to get into the pool. Now they'll accompany each other to one of the biggest American stages in the sport.

Both were part of TIDE Swimming as they grew up, are currently teammates at Stanford and each has qualified for the Olympic Trials, which will take place next June in Indianapolis. It continues a bond and a friendship that dates back to when they were five and six years old on pool decks just getting started in the sport.

"It's so fun," Kayla said. "It's like my little peace of home with me everywhere I go. I always have here there. We always talk, just about missing home and everything so I know I'm never alone in that. It's been awesome having her."

"The fact that we both get to go to Stanford and go to Olympic Trials together is the craziest thing in the world," added Samantha. "I don't know how we both got here, but I'm just so happy that we're both here together. It's the coolest feeling."

Kayla qualified for the trials in the 100m and 200m freestyle events, while Samantha will compete in the 400m individual medley. Wilson, a Norfolk Academy graduate, is a year behind her longtime teammate. Tadder was a high school swimmer at First Colonial and always knew Stanford was her dream school, but was pleasantly surprised to learn she'd see a familiar face from home in Palo Alto as well.

"It was before morning practice," Samantha remembered. "[She] told me to come over to her car and it's 4:30 in the morning and she tells me 'Hey Sam, I committed to Stanford.' That moment I don't even know how to describe. I was so, so excited."

"I kind of was like 'OK, you're going to be my little guinea pig so you let me know how it is,' and she was like 'I love it so much,'" smiled Kayla. "She helped me so much."

Now they get the chance to hit the pool at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. There will be plenty of big meets between now and then, but the opportunity to take the water with a chance to qualify for the Olympics puts these swimmers and longtime friends in elite company. Kayla and Samantha are each making their second appearance at the trials so they have a better idea of what to expect.

"I think my first time around it was definitely like 'OK, I'm here for the experience,'" recalled Kayla. "I think next year my goal will definitely be to make the team."

"I would love to make finals," Samantha added. "I didn't the last time I was there and that would be super cool if I could this time."

No matter how they end up faring in the pool, both swimmers also say they hope to make sure to take in the experience. The venue will be much larger than the last time each took part in the trials, nearly doubling in seating capacity.

The USA Olympic Swimming Trials take place from June 15-23, 2024.