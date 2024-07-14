Lionsbridge claims third straight division crown, VB United punches ticket to postseason

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) — The regular season has come to a close, but for the first time both Lionsbridge FC and Virginia Beach United will be playing in the same postseason.

Both teams ended their campaigns with important victories to jump them into the USL League Two Playoffs.

Behind a 5-1 victory over the Virginia Marauders, Lionsbridge cruised to a third straight Chesapeake Division championship at TowneBank Stadium.

Sam Hall started the scoring in the 14th minute on a penalty kick, the first of three first half goals for Lionsbridge. The Marauders could only get one back in the second half, with goals from Coleman Jennings and Denis Krioutchenkov adding onto the blowout.

Lionsbridge has not lost a match since May 26, going 9-0-4 in that span. The team finished last season as the national runner-up

In Charlottesville, Virginia Beach United just need to come away with a victory or draw against the Blues and did just that. After the home tied the game up at 1-1 in the second half, goals from Ethan Taylor and Peekay Stoffle helped United post a 3-1 win.

It's the first time the team will play in the postseason in the organization's five-year history. They finished the season with 29 points, tied atop the standings with Lionsbridge.

It's the highest United has finished in the division, which ultimately went to Lionsbridge because of a tiebreaker. The Lions beat Virginia Beach in a 1-0 game to open up the 2024 season.

The playoff matchups will be announced over the next couple of days. Lionsbridge FC will host first and second round games at TowneBank Stadium, with the first game coming on Friday, July 19.