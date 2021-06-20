Lionsbridge FC beats VA Beach United, claims Coastal Virginia Challenge Cup

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Lionsbridge FC hosted Virginia Beach United on Saturday night, with the winner taking home the Coastal Virginia Challenge Cup.
Lionsbridge was first on the board thanks to a goal by Charles Touche. Adam Davie later added another Lionsbridge goal to make it a 2-0 lead, which the team hung on to for the win.
This marks the third straight year that Lionsbridge has won the Coastal Virginia Challenge Cup.
Tonight's @riverside Man of the Match is @RobbieBruce_ ! His work in the midfield and cross into Touche for the opening goal helped us win our third consecutive CoVa Challenge Cup.#ThisIsOurBridge 🦁 pic.twitter.com/bSR1FjXpju— Lionsbridge FC (@LionsbridgeFC) June 20, 2021