Lionsbridge FC beats VA Beach United, claims Coastal Virginia Challenge Cup

Posted at 11:38 PM, Jun 19, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Lionsbridge FC hosted Virginia Beach United on Saturday night, with the winner taking home the Coastal Virginia Challenge Cup.

Lionsbridge was first on the board thanks to a goal by Charles Touche. Adam Davie later added another Lionsbridge goal to make it a 2-0 lead, which the team hung on to for the win.

This marks the third straight year that Lionsbridge has won the Coastal Virginia Challenge Cup.

