Lionsbridge FC continues to navigate uncharted waters, wins USL League 2 East

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Lionsbridge FC is making its third consecutive playoff appearance, but it's a postseason that's seeing the club achieve plenty of firsts.

In a game that dipped into the early hours of Saturday morning, Lionsbridge locked up its first ever USL League Two Eastern Conference championship with a 4-2 extra time victory over the Ocean City Nor'Easters.

The third-round playoff win did not come without some early challenges. The Newport News-based squad found itself in a 2-0 hole after 17 minutes, but would quickly respond. Adam Kirkwood got Lionsbridge on the board in the 31st minute with a score to trim the deficit to 2-1. Less than three minutes later, Christian Hatley came through with the equalizer and the score would remain deadlocked through the remainder of regulation.

Lionsbridge FC slammed the door in the extra sessions. Sam Hall connected on a header off a corner kick to push the home club in front and Celestin Blondel beat the keeper after a beautiful pass from Andrew Bennett to cap off the scoring.

The doubleheader at Towne Bank Stadium started in a delay due to heat, pushing back the start time for Lionsbridge's game until just before 11:00 PM. The match came to an end around 1:35 AM.

The postseason has seen the team win its first playoff game in franchise history after claiming its second straight Chesapeake Division title. Lionsbridge has won seven in a row and is unbeaten in its last nine contests.

The club now finds itself just two wins shy of claiming the USL League Two crown. It will face The Villages FC on Sunday night at 7:00 PM at Towne Bank Stadium. The Villages enters as the Southeast Division champion.