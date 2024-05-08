Lionsbridge FC eyes more success on heels of finals appearance

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Lionsbridge FC took fans on a fun ride last season with a trip to the USL League Two title game. Now the squad begins the process of trying to follow that up with more success.

The Newport News-based club is in the midst of its preseason week and took its act to Suffolk on Tuesday night for an open practice in front of fans of all ages. Lionsbridge is working to get ready for Saturday's season opener at Virginia Beach United and build on what its established as a team.

"The fans, they mean so much to us and we're going to try to show that to them on the pitch this season," left back Harri Rowe remarked. "All the boys, we kept in touch this summer, so it's nice to meet up with everyone again."

"We've got a lot of guys coming back, so we've got a lot of experience," head coach Chris Whalley said. "We can take some great memories and some fantastic opportunities to learn. I think now, if we can get ourselves back to the playoffs, hopefully we can learn again, but we're not naive. We're not going to look past any game."

Lionsbridge returns nine of 11 starters from last year's team that claimed a second consecutive USL League Two Chesapeake Division title. Whalley acknowledges that his club is the biggest game on everybody's schedule based on last year's results, but now the key is living up to the expectations and continuing the strong performances.

"When I took over this job, I wanted to make us one of the best teams in the country," the head coach noted. "I think we definitely are that, I think we're one of the best franchises in the country, so now we've just got to continue to put a quality product out there week in and week out."

Saturday finds the team looking to start fast. Lionsbridge hits the road to face its rival from across the water at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, where they'll look to open the season on the right foot.

"Momentum is massive," said Rowe. "That's why we're going to be trying to gain the three points on Saturday night."

The two teams kick off Saturday night at 7:05 PM.