Lionsbridge FC falls short in USL League Two title match

TUKWILA, WA (WTKR)- A memorable season came to an end for Lionsbridge FC on Saturday night, just one win shy of the team's ultimate goal.

Peter Kingston scored a free-kick goal in the 93rd minute, pushing Ballard FC past Lionsbridge in heart-breaking fashion, 2-1, in the USL League Two championship match. Ballard claimed the league championship in its second season as a franchise.

Stas Korzeniowksi began the scoring with a Ballard goal in the 24th minute, putting Lionsbridge in an early 1-0 hole. That would remain the score until the 80th minute, when Josh Baker tallied the equalizer for the Newport News-based club.

Kingston's game-winner came in the final moments of stoppage time and prevented a third straight extra time contest for Lionsbridge.

It was a chippy match with a handful of yellow cards handed out. Adam Kirkwood picked up two of the warnings in a nine minute span during the first half, earning himself an ejection. Lionsbridge head coach Chris Whalley also received a yellow card, while Ballard received several as well. The home team would also have a player sent off due to two yellow cards, but not until the 83rd minute, meaning Lionsbridge played a man down for a majority of the game.

While it didn't end the way Lionsbridge had hope, the squad put together a historic campaign. Whalley's club won its second consecutive Chesapeake Division title, picked up its first postseason victory and claimed the Eastern Conference title.