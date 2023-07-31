Lionsbridge FC keeps rolling, punches title game ticket

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- A jam-packed house at TowneBank Stadium will get to stay on a wild, exciting ride for a little while longer, one that could end with a championship.

Lionsbridge FC tallied the game-tying goal in the 68th minute, knotting the game at 1-1, and went onto top The Villages SC in penalty kicks in the USL League Two national semifinal on Sunday night.

The visitors got on the board first with a score one minute into the second half, but Josh Baker's header found the back of the net off an Andrew Bennett free kick for the equalizer. The score would remain 1-1 at the end of regulation.

After two extra sessions saw no goals, the match advanced to penalty kicks. Tyler Hogan came up with two big stops and Coleman Jennings punched home the game-winner, pushing Lionsbridge into the USL League Two championship game for the first time in franchise history.

The Newport News-based club will try to claim the crown on the road. Lionsbridge FC will travel to face Ballard FC near Seattle, Washington, Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.