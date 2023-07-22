Lionsbridge FC makes history with first playoff victory

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Lionsbridge FC was making its third consecutive postseason appearance, but a win in the playoffs had always eluded the club. That all changed on Friday night.

Isaiah Chisolm's goal in the 51st minute held up, as Lionsbridge was able to hold off the Charlotte Eagles, 1-0, in the opening round of the USL League Two playoffs on Friday night at Towne Bank Field. The victory pushes the club into the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where North Carolina Fusion awaits.

The two squads played to a scoreless deadlock at halftime, with Tyler Hogan making a couple of key saves to keep the Eagles off the board. Chisolm's score came off of a perfect needle-thread from defender Sam Hall and the forward pushed it past an aggressive Charlotte keeper for the match's lone goal.

The Newport News-based team entered with a 9-2-1 record and claimed the Chesapeake Division championship for the second straight year.

Lionsbridge FC and North Carolina Fusion will play for a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday at 7:00, once again at Towne Bank Stadium on the campus of Christopher Newport.