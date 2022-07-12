Lionsbridge FC roars to division title

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Since its inception in 2017, Lionsbridge FC has been settling milestones. This weekend saw the franchise take a massive step.

The team's 8-0 win over Patuxent on Saturday gave Lionsbridge its first ever Chesapeake Division title. The squad is 14-0-2, 10-0-2 in league play, one of just five USL League Two clubs to boast a zero in the loss column entering the week.

A big part of the Lionsbridge FC experience comes in the stands at TowneBank Stadium. The club has been able to share its success with the community, one that shows up strong each home match to support its beloved squad.

Lionsbridge plays it final two games against Commonwealth Cardinals FC, Tuesday night in Fredericksburg and Saturday evening in Newport News. With its division championship, the team will host a first round playoff match.

Click on the above video to hear from Lionsbridge FC.