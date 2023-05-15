Lionsbridge FC shuts out Virginia Beach United in Sunday showdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It may be early in the season, but Lionsbridge FC appears to be picking up right where it left off last season.

Charlie Elliott and Sam Hall each scored goals, which was more than enough for Taylor Hogan in net, as Lionsbridge went across the water and shut out Virginia Beach United, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

"It was a windy day here, so the halves were both affected by that," noted Lionsbridge head coach Chris Whalley. "I didn't think we played as well as we could've done in the first half. The second half, we reacted really well and took our chance and played a lot better in the second half for sure."

"It was a tough day out here with the wind and everything," added Elliott. "I think it was a good win away from home and we'll take the three points."

The team from Newport News went into halftime with a 1-0 lead after Elliott found the back of the net in the opening stanza. Lionsbridge doubled its lead when Matthew Fogo was taken down in the box in the 62nd minute, setting up Hall's goal on a penalty kick. The victory improved the squad to 2-0 on the young 2023 campaign, 1-0 in USL League Two play, with both wins coming in shutout fashion.

"We're not going to get ahead of ourselves," said Whalley. "We're still a work in progress, but some good performances, second half especially, and really pleased. Obviously, to get the three points here today is very important."

While it marked a road game, there was plenty of blue in the stands at the SportsPlex. A large number of Lionsbridge fans joined the good Virginia Beach United crowd to create a fun Sunday afternoon soccer atmosphere.

"We love the Lionsbridge supporters," said Elliott. "There some of the best in the country so big shout-out to them and we look forward to the next one."

"Like I say every week, every year, I think we have some of the best fans in the league," Whalley added. "They support us at home and away. Whether it's in the Open Cup or whether it's in the league, they are fantastic and it does mean a lot."

Lionsbridge FC gets back to its schedule on Sunday when it hosts Northern Virginia FC at TowneBank Stadium at 7:00 PM. Virginia Beach United travels to face the Virginia Marauders, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM.