Lionsbridge FC takes aim at postseason run

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Lionsbridge FC put together an historic regular season. Now the team hopes that its best soccer is yet to come.

Lionsbridge has earned the top seed in the USL League Two Eastern Conference and will host the first weekend of playoff action at TowneBank Stadium on the campus of Christopher Newport University. The local squad will take on Vermont Green in first round action on Friday night right after Ocean City faces Long Island. The winners will move on to clash on Sunday.

"We've been improving through the season, quite dramatically really, in a short bit of time which is kind of scary" noted Lionsbridge defender Sam Hall. "I think going into these games as well now we'll have high levels of competition, so I think we'll have no choice but to adapt our game and to raise our game."

"I feel like we're peaking at the right time," added forward Coleman Jennings. "The last two games I think we had two really good showings, so it's good doing into the playoffs. We've got two tough games, hopefully two tough games, so we're just excited and looking forward to it."

Lionsbridge FC finished the regular season 16-0-2, 12-0-2 in league play. It won the first Chesapeake Division title in the franchise's five year history. The team attributes much of the success to being cohesive on the field together and learning about teammates quickly. Players are also quick to credit the backing of the community and the fan base.

"Now it's playoff time and everyone wants a piece of the cake," Hall said. "Not only our fans will down here, I'm sure there will be traveling fans as well from the other teams just to add to the atmosphere, so I can't wait."

"It's going to be crazy," added Jennings. "Maybe we can break the attendance record. Who knows? It's going to be an awesome environment."

The squad enters the postseason with a target squarely on its back. It's a pressure and position that Lionsbridge welcomes.

"We worked really hard to get to where we are this season, so we invite that pressure," Jennings pointed out.

"We're the number one seed, we're hosting the playoffs, so absolutely," said Hall. "There is a target on our back, there is a huge pressure on our shoulders, but for ourselves, we know what we can do."

Lionsbridge FC and Vermont Green are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM on Friday night. Ocean City and Long Island get going at 5:00 PM. Friday's winners will square off at 7:00 PM on Sunday.