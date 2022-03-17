Local NSU, Longwood alumni gather to watch Spartans, Lancers in NCAA Tournament

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local basketball fans gathered throughout Hampton Roads on Thursday afternoon to watch their alma maters play in the NCAA Tournament.

At Recover Sports Grill, the Chesapeake Chapter of the Norfolk State Alumni Association held a watch party. The group brought plenty of excitement as they watched the NSU men's basketball team compete in March Madness for a second straight season.

"We are so excited that Norfolk State has made it to the Big Dance," Charles Carrington said. "[NSU is] number one in our hearts always."

"Win or lose, I am a die hard NSU Spartan fan for life," Sharon Shelton said.

"This is awesome, just to be a part of it," Edwina Forrest, president of the Chesapeake Chapter of the Norfolk State Alumni Association, said. "Behold the Green and Gold."

In Virginia Beach, the 757 Lancer Alumni Group gathered to celebrate Longwood's first trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history.

"Super exciting," Longwood alum Jenny Sue Flannagan said. "We actually were at Longwood when Jerome Kersey was playing, so of course, basketball's big for us and we're just, lot's of excitement in our household."

"Super exciting," Nicole Zukowski added. "Our school's not really known for big sports. We don't have a football team or anything like that, so this is a great opportunity to see our team go somewhere and get recognized nationally."